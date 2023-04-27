A “mouthwatering” maple-based meal will raise money for community projects in our region.

Rotary People of Action Huntsville is running its yearly Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on April 29, as part of the Muskoka Maple Festival.

Jennifer Jerrett, Club President, says there are two options: a small meal for $5 or a large one for $10.

“Delicious homemade pancakes [and] they get sausages, all done on a griddle,” says Jerrett. “They get fresh, local maple syrup, coffee, juice. It’s going to be mouthwatering.”

According to Jerrett, funds support the club’s upcoming community projects, such as painting the new intake centre at Aspen Valley Wildlife sanctuary, the outside of Hospice Huntsville, and the inside of The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation.

“We’ve turned into quite the painting crew, but that’s obviously not all we do,” jokes Jerrett. “Our mandate is boots-on-the-ground, giving a hand in our community. So it’s physical work that we can provide an organization, or not-for-profit, or even individuals in our community that are struggling.”

The pancake breakfast runs at Main St. and West St. from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, while the festival is from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. with free admission.