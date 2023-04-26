The Huntsville Festival of Arts (HfA) is looking for submissions to help with its fourth annual canoe mural project.

The deadline is May 17. Applications can be submitted through HfA’s website.

the six successful applicants will work with muralist Gary Lantaigne to create an original mural inspired by the work of Tom Thomson. It will be painted at Huntsville’s River Mill Park sometime in the summer and displayed at the park until the following fall.

The canoes will also be included in future editions of Algonquin Outfitters’ paddle art auction.

As part of the application process, artists will have to pick out their favourite Tom Thomson painting. It will then be featured in the mural.

Each successful applicant will get a canoe, paint (oil-based marine paint), and a $1,000 honorarium.

According to Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach, this will be the fourth edition of the annual project. She explains it started as a way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Group of Seven’s first show. The Group of Seven, which included Thomson, was a group of Canadian landscape painters in the early 1900s.

“Over the past three years, the canoes included in the Algonquin Outfitters Paddle Art Auction have helped to raise over $25,000 for a number of local arts and cultural organizations,” says Naiman.

Ahead of the artists being chosen, HfA is accepting donations of gently used canoes. Anyone interested in donating should email [email protected] or call 705-788-2787.