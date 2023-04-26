The Trillium Lakelands District School Board is looking into reviewing the grade distribution of the French Immersion students at Huntsville Public School and Riverside Public School.

Carolynne Bull, Manager of Communications Services, explains the elementary French Immersion program is split between two schools: grades one to four study at Riverside while grades five to eight study at Huntsville Public School.

“Overall, Trillium Lakelands District School Board established school catchment areas within specific boundaries to help balance school enrolment and capacity, minimize transportation, and maximize walk zones,” explains Bull. “A boundary review is conducted to review the attendance area for a school or group of schools due to changes in student enrolment, program demands, new construction, or other factors.”

However, the review isn’t going forward just yet. The motion that was approved at the April 11 TLDSB Committee of the Whole meeting is the first step to initiating a review.

Officials with TLDSB says families will be kept in the loop throughout the process. If the changes do go forward, officials say they would take effect in Sept. 2024.

A public meeting is being held on May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Huntsville High School cafeteria.