With the water levels in Huntsville going down, the town is closing its sandbag filling stations.

However, residents are reminded that sandbags are considered contaminated waste. Anyone needing to drop off used sandbags should go to the Madill Yard at 169 Madill Church Rd. between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

With Old North Rd. now open, town officials say there are no other flooding-related road closures in Huntsville. They add that debris cleanup will take place over the coming days.

While water levels are receding, town officials remind that properties in flooded areas using well water should assume it’s not safe to drink. They advise that well water sample kits are available at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit office in Huntsville at 34 Chaffey St.

Anyone hitting the water in their boats is advised to be aware of debris and be cautious with their wake because it could cause damage to shorelines and shoreline properties because of the already high water level.

As well, they say that anyone returning to their previously flooded homes should use extreme caution and assess their property to ensure it’s structurally safe. Officials say any water-damaged electrical panels should be reviewed by an electrician.

Officials say to stay away from flooded areas and keep a close eye on children and pets. They ask that only emergency responders go to flooded areas since those spots are considered unpredictable.