A total of $22,500 will be split between nine organizations in Muskoka thanks to funding from the District of Muskoka’s IDEA Advisory Group (IAG).

The money will go to:

$3,500 to Muskoka Pride to purchase diversity signage. The signs will say “Hate has no place here”

$2,500 to Community Living Huntsville for disability employment awareness and outreach

$2,500 to Hope Arises Project Inc. for its With Women: Taking Back and Celebrating Self initiative, which focuses on combatting hate, violence, and discrimination against Indigenous women and girls.

$2,500 to Hospice Muskoka to help with diversity training

$2,500 to Mind-Aid to support its public education campaign, At the Crossroads: Youth Mental Health in Muskoka

$2,500 to Muskoka-Parry Sound Coordinated Sexual Assault Services to help develop a community-based workshop to address colonial mindsets in how social service programs are delivered

$2,500 to TimberBeast Productions to help them create Connected – A Human Library Experience. It’s designed to give a voice to stories that have been silenced through societal and symmetric oppression.

$2,500 to YWCA Muskoka to support its Girlz Unplugged program

$1,550 to the Muskoka Queer Film Festival to support its 2023 event

“We’re grateful for the dedication and passion of the IAG in supporting these nine deserving recipients,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “These organizations are taking the lead in delivering awareness and change to important issues in Muskoka.”

The organizations are receiving funding to promote the group’s principles: diversity, equity and anti-racism or anti-hate.

“The IDEA Advisory Group has worked hard to engage the community and courage projects and initiatives that support council’s vision for Muskoka where we combat hate, celebrate diversity, embrace equity, and choose inclusion,” says Mark Nakamura, Chair of the IDEA Advisory Group.