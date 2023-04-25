Huntsville OPP is investigating a break-and-enter at a downtown business.

Provincial Constable Dana Morris says it happened around 5:50 a.m. on April 22. She explains an employee was notified by the shop’s security alarm who then confronted a male who was leaving the store carrying a handful of items. Morris says the man dropped the goods and ran off southbound on Brunel Rd. from Main St.

Police searched the area soon after the break-and-enter but weren’t able to find the suspect.

While the items were recovered, Morris says some damage was done to the business.

The male is described as white, 5’8″, with a bulky build. He was wearing black pants, black shoes, a black sweater or coat with its hood up and gloves.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.