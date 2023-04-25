The Town of Gravenhurst will update its noise bylaw to include firearms and explosive devices.

The move would allow bylaw officers to issue specific fines to those who discharge firearms or detonate explosives within the town boundary.

According to Melissa Halford, Director of Development Services, Gravenhurst is the only Muskoka municipality that does not already regulate the discharging of firearms in town.

“Staff did a great deal of research and investigation into best management practices in relation to the municipal involvement in enforcing the use of firearms within our jurisdiction,” said Halford. “Staff are also cognizant that there have been very few complaints over the last number of years in this regard.”

Halford told council that those reporting these incidents will need to take a “noise diary” for the responding bylaw officers, noting that the town hopes to have expanded enforcement hours during the summer months.

She added that safety-related issues would still be forwarded to the Ontario Provincial Police, while hunting-related complaints would go to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

“I would like to reiterate that nothing in this report or this approach would impact the operation of the gun club that operates in town,” said Halford. “That’s a separate, unrelated matter, and this is related to the use of guns on private property.”

Mayor Heidi Lorenz noted the bylaw would not regulate blasting, as that falls under the provincial government. Town council unanimously approved the idea, although the bylaw itself will need to be passed at a later meeting.