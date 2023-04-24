Wednesday, April 26 will mark the beginning of the reconstruction of Chub Downey Ln. from Hiram St. to James St.

Officials with the Town of Bracebridge say it’s likely to be finished by June 2023.

In the meantime, Chub Downey Ln. and the Chub Downey parking lot, both on the south side of the Bracebridge Memorial Arena, will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while construction is ongoing.

The project will see the sanitary sewer and watermain replaced and the reconstruction of the road from Hiram to James.

Officials say temporary water services will be installed by the contractor prior to the start of the project.

The work is being done in collaboration with the District of Muskoka. Town officials say the district will reach out when there are water and sewer service interruptions.

According to the town’s 2023 budget, $23,000 has been set aside for the work.

“The town is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly work site,” according to the officials. “While dust, noise, heavy equipment and traffic delays are intrusive, they are common elements of construction. The town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrading the infrastructure.”