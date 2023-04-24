Three people, aged between 12 and 13 years old, have been charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the 23 columbarium doors there were found vandalized over the weekend.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the identities of the kids charged are protected through the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police reached out to the community on April 21 hoping to find who was behind what was called “heartbreaking.” It happened at St. Thomas Cemetery in Bracebridge and is believed to have occurred between April 15 and 20.

According to Bigley, it’s not known yet how much it will cost to fix the damage.