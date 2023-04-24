After a six-hour search, Bracebridge OPP was able to recover a vehicle that was taken without consent from a property in Bracebridge.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the car was reported missing at 5:30 p.m. on April 23. She says by 11:30 p.m., the car had been found on Muskoka Rd. S. in Gravenhurst and returned to its owner.

A 40-year-old from Gravenhurst, who was a passenger in the vehicle, has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance. A court date is scheduled in Bracebridge in June.

Bigley notes they were not the person who took the car.

She explains that the registered owner of the vehicle didn’t want the person who took it charged, they only wanted it to be returned safely.