It was a celebratory mood Sunday afternoon in Huntsville as after years of planning and waiting, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department was finally able to host its inaugural recognition event.

The Active Living Centre inside the Canada Summit Centre was packed with uniformed firefighters, their families, and friends, as well as Huntsville Mayor Nancy Alcock and Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover.

Plaques were given to members of the department’s five stations who have been firefighters for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 40 years. “I don’t think the public really understands what they go through and how many years some of these people have actually spent on the fire department,” said Fire Chief Gary Monahan.

The ceremony also featured 10 new recruits receiving their helmets as they ended their probationary period.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Calleja, who had a part in organizing the event, pointed out the extensive training the new recruits go through now. In July 2021, he explained the provincial government made it so all firefighters must be certified to a level of service determined by council. “It’s an extreme commitment that needs to happen, especially early in their career,” he added.

Brian O’Melia, Braedy Corry, Doug Biggar, and Chris Payne were honoured with mini statues as they head into retirement. Notably, Payne was given a shoutout by Calleja.

Prior to starting training, all new recruits go through an interview process. This year, Calleja said he heard the best answer to the question of why they want to join the department. “They said because I know people that are in that department and I see the way that it’s changed them and I want to be like them,” relayed Calleja.

He said that answer made him think of Payne, and added when he joined the fire service years ago, one of the reasons was the example Payne set.

Monahan also pointed out Alcock and Glover who he said give him and the department “phenomenal support” joking that if you don’t believe him, look at all the purchases that the fire department has been approved for this year. “You understand where we’re at and you listen and we appreciate it,” he said.

“You lead by example,” said Alcock. She added that firefighters put their lives on the line at a time when people are at their most vulnerable. “It goes without saying how much we, as a community, appreciate all that the fire department does for us,” she said. Alcock added that on top of being on the frontline of fires, they are on the frontline at many charitable events throughout North Muskoka.

Glover saluted not only the firefighters but their families as well. “We’re all participants,” he said. When running into a burning building, Glover said it’s “one heck of an adrenaline rush” pointing out that lives are often on the line. “Thank you to you, thank you to your families, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

While more planning is needed, Monahan said he hopes this becomes an annual event for the fire department.