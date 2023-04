A 64-year-old is dead and a 62-year-old was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400, north of Crooked Bay Rd., in Georgian Bay Township.

Provincial police say around 7 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a vehicle rolling over into the centre median along Hwy. 400.

A stretch of the highway was closed while investigators surveyed the area. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information about what may have happened are asked to call the police at 1-888-310-1122.