Police are looking for who broke 23 columbarium doors at the St. Thomas Cemetary on Manitoba St. in Bracebridge.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says Bracebridge OPP believes it happened sometime between April 15 and 20. She adds the damage was spotted by one of the groundskeepers.

She called the mischief “heartbreaking.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.