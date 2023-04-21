The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has put a flood warning into effect for the region.

The ministry says river flows will remain above flood thresholds for the next several days around the North Branch Muskoka River from Huntsville to Bracebridge, South Branch Muskoka River from Lake of Bays to Bracebridge, the Bala Reach, Moon River, and Magnetawan River.

Officials say to be cautious around any body of water and when using forest access roads, as they are prone to washouts and could become impassible.

They add to take steps to secure your property if you live in a flood prone area.