Local not-for-profit Hope Arises has come a “long way in a short time.”

That’s according to its founder and president, Joyce Crone, who says since gaining not-for-profit status in November, there’s been a constant flow of projects and initiatives.

“There’s a lot that we have learned in such a small period of time,” says Crone. “I feel like when we put an idea out there, we talk about it, and then it starts happening. So we’re hopeful that the community can support us and what we’re doing and see that we’re taking strides in supporting Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members.”

The organization will hold a virtual ribbon skirt workshop on April 25, to teach people about the significance and creation of the skirts. After that, Hope Arises will branch out of Muskoka to give an in-person workshop at a Kitchener high school. Those skirts will be displayed at the Huntsville Festival of the Arts Studio as part of the Huntsville Art Crawl in June, then at the Canada Summit Centre from July to the end of September.

- Advertisement -

Crone explains that ribbon skirts have been a part of Indigenous culture for a very long time but came to the public eye in 2020 when a young Saskatchewan girl was shamed for wearing one to school. She says they’ve since become a nationally-regarded symbol of resilience for Indigenous Women. “The skirts restore the sacredness, dignity, honour, and respect of Indigenous Women,” says Crone. “It’s about giving us back our power and traditional leadership role.”

In May, the organization will begin selling orange shirts on its website, designed by a local elementary student, as Crone says many people have had trouble getting them. “There have been many businesses and individuals who have asked me about purchasing a shirt, and I think people would rather see funds going to a community grassroots organization versus a big business out there,” Crone says.

For National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, the organization will be present at the Town of Huntsville celebrations, and Crone says they’re working with a young Indigenous artist to create flags of the Seven Grandfather Teachings.

In the fall, Hope Arises will run cultural competency workshops for Town of Huntsville Council, and later for town staff.

“We’ve gone from just birthing ourselves to now creating a number of different initiatives and opportunities,” says Crone. “We’ve come a long way in a short time, and we have a lot going on, so we’re excited moving forward with our community of Huntsville.”

She adds that they wouldn’t be able to do this without the community’s support, adding that the organization is also looking for donations. To sign up or learn more about these events, visit Hope Arises’ new website or Facebook page.