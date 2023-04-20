Robert Cornell, who owned Minett’s Clevelands House from 1969 until 2007, has passed away.

He was 89. Cornell is survived by his wife, Fran, and his three children, Sharon, David, and Sandy.

“To quote Dad from one of the many articles written about him, he said, ‘when I die, I want to be reincarnated and come back as the owner of Clevelands House,'” it says in the obituary written by his children.

“A true testament to his love for the resort,” they continue.

They explain Robert bought the resort in 1969 with a little help from his mother-in-law who loaned him money for the down payment. He, along with his wife, worked side-by-side, according to the obituary, to make it one of Canada’s largest privately owned and operated family resorts.

They explain that Robert first visited the resort in the 1940s during a family holiday. Years later he became the resort’s general manager and, as fate would have it, hired Fran to be a waiter. “A romance blossomed and wedding bells soon followed,” his kids write.

“Sadly, we have lost our hero and mentor, but we will always be so proud of his accomplishments and eternally thankful for the wonderful example he has set for us,” they write. “We are truly grateful to have had him as our patriarch. Not a day will go by that we won’t wish we could talk to him and ask him for his insightful advice, whether in business or in life. He always knew what to say and suggest.”

Sharon, David, and Sandy thanked Dr. Lisa Tsugios and the nurses at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital and the staff at Andy’s House in Port Carling for their support.

The funeral service will be held on April 21 at St. Thomas Anglican Church on 4 Mary St. at 2 p.m.

Cornell’s children ask that in lieu of flowers, donations to Andy’s House or Christ Church Gregory in Minett would be “greatly appreciated.”