UPDATED April 20:

Water levels in Huntsville are coming down, but weekend rain could stall progress.

That from town officials, who say water levels north of Huntsville, the Big East River and in Huntsville lakes continue to decline.

The town says well water is likely not safe to drink in flooded areas, but you can pick up well water sample kits from Town Hall and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit office.

Meanwhile, residents can fill free sandbags at the Canada Summit Centre and Port Sydney Fire Hall, and drop off used ones at Madill Yard. Sandbags are also available at the Bracebridge Municipal Office, as well as Hanna Park and Bala Sports Park in Muskoka Lakes.

Officials remind not to try and view flooding locations, and to keep a close eye on children and pets near water.