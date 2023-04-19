The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) has opened applications for its two scholarships.

The organization offers a junior scholarship up to $300 for those 16 and under, and a senior scholarship of up to $1,500 for those 17 and older, both increased from last year.

The scholarship is meant to help talented young people in Huntsville and Lake of Bays pursue further education in performing arts. For the first time, the scholarship is also open to those pursuing technical skills such as stage management, lighting, and sound design.

“We believe that it is our responsibility to support and reinvest in the community through expanded outreach, educational programming, and the scholarship programs,” says Gord Duncan, President of the HFA’s board. “We have incredibly talented young people in this region, and we are honoured to assist them as they develop their skills even further.”

Applicants will be interviewed and judged based on two performances at Trinity United Church on May 24. Technical skills applicants will need a portfolio.

According to the HFA, $82,750 has been given out through the program since it started in 1997.

Applications must be made by May 12. Visit the HFA’s website for how to apply: https://huntsvillefestival.ca/about/scholarship-program/