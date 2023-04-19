Over the next five years, the Gravenhurst Opera House will work to maximize its space and offer more programs at affordable prices.

Town council approved the Opera House’s new strategic plan Tuesday.

The plan, done by Colliers Project Leaders, comes three years after the previous plan expired at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It cost the town $39,000 to work with the group.

The plan will be in place until 2027.

The report outlines short and long-term objectives that investigate programming, staffing, governance, marketing, fundraising, capital investments, and the budget. “Programming objectives will be at the forefront, as programming is the most vital component in building audiences,” said Shawna Patterson, Interim Director of Recreation and Culture.

She pointed out that while the previous plan expired three years ago, in that time the Opera House underwent an extensive transformation before its reopening on March 26, 2022.

During the consultation process that started last summer, Patterson says four main points were identified: create a vision for the Opera House, safeguard the capital investment the town has placed in the facility, maximize space and expand on programs, and develop the Opera House as a place for community gathering with affordable programming and more diversity

Notably, the plan includes the idea to restart the Friends of the Opera House Group. Patterson explained it would help with fundraising and promotion. She added a Community Access Fund could also be created to help reduce the cost of renting the Opera House.

Since it’s been over a year since the Opera House reopened after being closed for two years during the pandemic, Kelly Hamilton, Theatre Operations Supervisor, was asked how ticket sales are doing. “The feeling, the sense, and the observation, for sure, is that attendance is up,” she said.

Patterson added that most of the shows put on by the Opera House since reopening have been sold out.

“The Opera House is a jewel in the middle of our downtown and I think we’re all looking at ways we can use it more,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz.