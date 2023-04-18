The Bracebridge OPP responded to a late-night truck rally in the Canadian Tire parking lot.

According to Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley, it happened on Saturday, April 15 with “hundreds” of vehicles, mostly pick-up trucks, involved. She says many of the people there were “conducting themselves irresponsibly and operating their vehicles in an unsafe manner.”

She explains police charged 13 drivers for driving illegally modified vehicles, three for stunt driving, and one driver with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Bigley adds multiple warnings were issued as well.

Bigley explains the drivers involved in stunt driving or street racing face an immediate 30-day driver’s license suspension, an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment, and a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, if convicted.

- Advertisement -

Along with Bracebridge police officers, Bigley says officers from surrounding detachments also showed up after getting complaints about aggressive driving, racing, tailgating, and cutting off other cars.

“Public safety is the number one priority and visitors are reminded to respect our communities and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighbourhoods with risky, illegal and dangerous actions,” says Bigley.