The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) will be discussing a resolution on bail reform at its upcoming annual general meeting.

It will be shared with municipal representatives from across the province and used to advocate for federal legislative change.

Danny Whalen, FONOM President, says at issue is people being arrested and then let out on bail shortly after, only to be arrested again.

“To us, this is a judicial problem,” he says. “It’s not a policing problem. The other thing we want to stress is that while we’re paying heavily for policing to deal with these same individuals, perhaps we would be better to invest some extra monies into social services.”

A task force set up by FONOM has put forward four recommendations:

Create a designation of a chronic persistent offender

Allow community impact statements at bail and at bail hearings

Creating reverse onus in bail for all firearms offences

All bail-related gun charges go to the superior court for bail release

Whalen also says property crime has a big impact on municipal budgets.