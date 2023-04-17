District Council has updated the public on the rising water levels in Muskoka.

According to James Steele, Muskoka’s Engineering and Public Works Commissioner, they’re monitoring the situation and patrolling flood-prone areas.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen significant rainfall and melt,” says Steele. “We had a significant impact to some of our culverts and structures a couple of weeks ago, but those have stabilized and we’re in the midst of doing those repairs.”

Steele says only one District road is currently covered in water– Fraserburg Rd. in Bracebridge– but the road is not damaged and is still passable. He adds that Mortimer’s Point Rd. in Muskoka Lakes is under watch, but not yet flooded.

According to officials, Huntsville’s Emergency Control Group is meeting twice a day as water levels remain high. They say the Muskoka River and Mary Lake will continue to rise in the coming days, while the Rivercove and Old North Road areas will recede slowly. The closure on Centre St. is expected to be resolved by 8:30 p.m..

In Bracebridge, water is breaching the top of the dam, and levels are rising in historically flood-prone areas. The town has closed River Rd. at Taylor Rd., Bracebridge Bay Park, the Bracebridge Wharf’s parking lot, and a section of the Historic Walkway.

In Muskoka Lakes, officials say the most vulnerable areas are around Lake Muskoka between Torrance and Bala, but Lake Joseph has also risen 16 to 18 inches. While the township is typically three to four days behind Huntsville in terms of water flow, they say the potential severity of flooding should be known by Friday.

Officials warn to not try and view flooding locations, children and pets should be watched closely in these areas, and people take steps to protect their property. They also ask boaters to mind their vessel wakes, as they can cause property damage in high water, and to be cautious of large amounts of debris.

Staff added they’re ready for district involvement if needed, and just over 100,000 sandbags are available for deployment. Sandbags can be filled for free at the Canada Summit Centre and Port Sydney Fire Hall in Huntsville, the Bracebridge Municipal Office, as well as Hanna Park and Bala Sports Park in Muskoka Lakes.