One person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a rock cut on Windermere Rd. in Muskoka Lakes.

According to Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley, it happened at 6:30 a.m. Monday. She explains the only vehicle involved in the crash left the roadway and hit a rock cut.

The stretch of road was closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information about what may have happened is being asked to call police at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.