Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsOne person injured after hitting rock cut in Muskoka Lakes
News

One person injured after hitting rock cut in Muskoka Lakes

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a rock cut on Windermere Rd. in Muskoka Lakes.

According to Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley, it happened at 6:30 a.m. Monday. She explains the only vehicle involved in the crash left the roadway and hit a rock cut.

The stretch of road was closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information about what may have happened is being asked to call police at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News