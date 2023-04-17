Weekend rainfall means Huntsville’s water levels will take longer to get back to normal.

Thanks to an average of 20 millimetres of rain Sunday night, town officials say the Muskoka River and Mary Lake will continue to rise in the coming days, while the Rivercove and Old North Rd. areas will recede slowly.

The town warns to not try and view flooding locations, children and pets should be watched closely in these areas, and people take steps to protect their property.

Officials also ask boaters to mind their vessel wakes, as they can cause property damage in high water, and to be cautious of large amounts of debris.

You can fill sandbags for free at the Canada Summit Centre and Port Sydney Fire Hall.