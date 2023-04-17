The Muskoka Conservancy and Climate Action Muskoka is hosting the first-ever Muskoka Electric Vehicle Show at the Bracebridge Fairgrounds.

The show will be held on May 27 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is free but event organizers say donations are appreciated.

“Private vehicles are responsible for almost 70% of all community greenhouse gas emissions in Muskoka,” said Lesley Hastie, lead event organizer for Climate Action Muskoka. “Switching to electric promises to make a huge difference here. People are excited to see and test drive and learn about electric vehicles. The Muskoka EV Show will help them make that move.”

Along with showing off the latest electric cars – and some bicycles – there will be opportunities to take them for a spin. As well, there will be multiple presentations from organizations like Lakelands Solutions and keynote speaker Steve Lapp. According to event organizers, Lapp is an expert on electric vehicles and low-carbon energy technology system design and education.

They add that anyone with an electric car they want to show off or any EV dealers should reach out to Lesley Hastie at [email protected] if they want to take part in the event.

“The future is electric, and the faster we can get there the better,” said Peter Love, an energy consultant and Muskoka Conservancy board member who instigated the idea for the event. “Muskoka is well-positioned to be a leader in this revolution.”