The Town of Huntsville is handing out sandbags as the flood risk increases for our region.

Gary Monaghan, Huntsville’s Fire Chief and Community Emergency Management Coordinator says it comes as “extreme warm weather” speeds up the yearly melt.

“We are still getting the melt coming from Algonquin Park, so it is now going into the system, the Big East River, and dumping into our lakes,” says Monaghan. “We are getting a high volume. So residents and businesses, we’re just letting them know that they’re going to see the numbers continue to rise. We don’t know how much farther, we can’t predict that.”

In the meantime, Monaghan asks residents to stay away from bodies of water, and keep a close eye on children and pets.

- Advertisement -

He adds they’re keeping in contact with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as well as other area municipalities, to keep the public informed.

According to the ministry, flood prone areas currently include the Big East River near Huntsville, North Branch Muskoka River from Huntsville to Bracebridge, South Branch Muskoka River from Baysville to Bracebridge, the Bala Reach, Moon River, and Magnetawan River Watershed.

You can fill sandbags for free at the Canada Summit Centre.