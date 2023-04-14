Two long-term care homes in Parry Sound and one in Muskoka are getting funding from the province to support seniors with “complex medical needs.”

Parry Sound-Muskoka M-P-P Graydon Smith made the announcement Friday.

Lakeland Long-Term Care Services and Belvedere Heights, both in Parry Sound, will be getting $66,861.76. According to Smith, both will use the money to buy bariatric equipment and expand support services in hopes it reduces the number of avoidable emergency department visits.

Muskoka Landing will get $19,421 to purchase a bladder scanner to support home admission and also to prevent avoidable emergency department visits.

- Advertisement -

“This investment, tailored to the needs of our community, will provide long-term care residents right here in Parry Sound-Muskoka with the specialized supports and services they need,” says Smith. “Under Premier Doug Ford’s leadership, we’re taking action to bolster our province’s long-term care system and put residents’ needs first.”

According to Smith, the money is part of a $20 million investment by the province in 189 projects through the new Local Priorities Fund. The fund is supported by Ontario Health.

“Our government is increasing our investment in bold, creative, and innovative solutions that conveniently connect long-term care residents to the specialized care they need in the comfort of their long-term care home instead of a hospital,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Initiatives like the Local Priorities Fund ensure Ontarians are being connected with the right care in the right place, close to their family and friends.”