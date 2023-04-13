The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) has announced its lineup for the summer season.

It’ll kick off on June 1 with the Huntsville Art Crawl, a self-guided tour of dozens of art installations throughout town. What follows is an itinerary of music, movie, and art offerings, ranging from Grammy winner Alex Cuba to the legendary Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo.

“The theme of our summer season is Arts with Taste,” says HFA Executive Director Dan Watson. “We aim to present a diverse menu of tasty artistic dishes that entertain, enrich, delight and showcase our beautiful region. We also strive to keep our programming financially accessible by offering free or low-cost events, discounted seniors pricing and $20 youth programming to all our shows.”

The lineup also includes a drag show, and a variety of Canadian artists, cover bands, and classical performances.

For a full list of programming or to buy tickets, go to https://huntsvillefestival.ca.