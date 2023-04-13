A late linchpin of Muskoka’s baseball scene will live on in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge General Committee has voted to rename the baseball diamond in Kerr Park to “Holm Diamond at Kerr Park,” in honour of Mike Holm. The coach, organizer, and administrator passed away in 2017 at the age of 39, leaving behind his sons Mark and Lucas.

Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney tabled the motion, noting Holm’s “recognized work and contribution.”

“Mr. Holm’s impact was well known and well appreciated,” said Maloney. “Obviously his impact on young persons in baseball, and of course with his own Muskoka Outlaws team. He had a great impact on the baseball scene in Bracebridge for sure.”

It comes after a letter from Joe Hickes, president of the Muskoka Outlaws High School Baseball Academy and vice president of the Muskoka Hornets Baseball Association. Hickes wrote that Holm was the “Swiss Army Knife of our association” and “spent countless hours helping our association grow to levels that would not have been possible otherwise.”

Councillor Barry Hammond also spoke on his past experiences with Holm.

“I was fortunate enough to play with Mike and I was touched when I saw this come through,” said Hammond. “He died much too young, there’s no doubt about that. He was involved in our fastball league, [was a] fixture in our league, as well as coaching at the same time his sons and Hornets Baseball.”

Hickes added the Muskoka Hornets and Muskoka Outlaws will retire Holm’s number, 25, which will not be worn by anyone except for Holm’s descendants. The motion will go to Bracebridge Council on April 19 for final approval, after which it will be presented to the land’s owner.