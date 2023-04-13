The Gravenhurst Opera House will play host to some of the region’s most talented drama students.

Earl Sacrey, teacher at Gravenhurst High School (GHS), explains the National Theatre School Drama Festival has been running for 80 years. Schools from across the province, including GHS in years past, compete. Gravenhurst is hosting the Western Ontario Regionals. Those competing won at the district level. Sacrey says this year GHS lost their district competition. However, he points out that schools from Oakville, Burlington, and Guelph will be travelling to Gravenhurst for the regionals.

They will put on their best one-act play. Sacrey says there is some supervision from teachers but the vast majority of what is done is student-led.

Maja Ardal, Robin Clipsham, and Autumn Smith, all from the area, will judge and pick two outstanding productions to go to the provincial event in Toronto.

“A one-act play can be a challenge,” says Sacrey. He explains GHS scripted a sitcom-style script, while the school after them wrote a script with no dialogue and the last team did a short documentary about historical facts. “The festival always has a tonne of diverse entries”

Derek Miller, grade 11 student at GHS, was part of the team this year. “It’s a lot of fun,” he says. He adds that no one is being super competitive. Everyone is there to have a good time.

While he admits it was difficult to create only a one-act play, he enjoyed the challenge. “It’s fun working with your friends and classmates,” he says.

While GHS didn’t make the regional competition this year, Miller says he plans to attend and help out backstage.

Sacrey says tickets cost $5 at the door. The competition is being held on April 26, 27, and 28. He says each day there will be different performances. The shows start at 6 p.m. every night.

“I’m really looking to show off Gravenhurst to everyone from across the province,” says Sacrey.