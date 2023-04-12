In 2022, the Township of Lake of Bays saw an influx of building permit applications so staff have recommended bringing in RSM Building Consultants to help handle the workload.

In an April 11 report to council, Stephen Watson, Director of Building and By-law Services, says say there were 677 applications in 2022, which is close to 25 percent more than what the township usually gets in a year.

Watson added the township has already received 111 building permits in the first four months of 2023, which is more than 42 percent than what they’ve gotten in that timeframe in years past.

According to the report, it will cost the township around $100,000 if RSM reviews 300 files. It would be funded through building permit revenue.

- Advertisement -

“As the number of permits increases, it goes without saying there is an increase for plans review, inspections and enforcement,” writes Watson.

He explains staff have 10 business days to issue or deny a permit and applications continue to come in at the rate they are, he says they will struggle to keep up. Watson added they have looked at hiring another building inspector. However, it’s noted in the report that it remains to be seen if applications will continue coming in at such a high rate.

Watson pointed out that RSM, which is based in Cambridge, Ont., hires building officials or qualified designers that can support smaller municipalities. They add that RSM is the only company of its kind in Ontario.

“I think it’s a brilliant solution to the overwhelming amount of applications we’re getting,” said Mayor Terry Glover.

Watson added that Bracebridge has previously used RSM and the Township of Georgian Bay is looking to bring them in to help with issues similar to Lake of Bays.