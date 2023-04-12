In the Ontario Provincial Police’s central region, which includes Muskoka, 2,123 charges were laid during the Easter long weekend.

According to Sgt. Robert Simpson, there were 1,057 speeding charges laid, 284 seatbelt-related charges, 37 for districted driving, 22 for stunt/racing, and 17 for impaired driving among multiple other charges.

The campaign, dubbed Operation Impact, ran between April 7 and 10.

Simpson says everyone in the car must be wearing a seatbelt and children have to be secured in a car seat. He adds that drivers are responsible for making sure that’s the case for children and anyone under 16.

“It is important we remember, there is no excuse for risky driving behaviours on our roads when lives are on the line,” says Simpson.