The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has put more lakes under a flood watch.

The north branch of the Muskoka River from Huntsville to Bracebridge, the south branch of the Muskoka River from Baysville to Bracebridge and the Bala Reach and Moon River are now under watches.

This is in addition to the Black River near Vankoughnet and the Big East River near Huntsville. They were put under a flood watch last week.

With warm weather forecasted all week and rain expected to fall this weekend, officials with the MNRF say river flows are expected to increase with the runoff from the melting snow. It’s possible that some rivers will reach their flood thresholds.

They say that anyone in lower-lying areas of flood-prone areas will likely be impacted over the next week as lake and river levels rise.