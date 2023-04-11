The Town of Gravenhurst has opened the application process for its annual Gravenhurst High School Bursary.

The application is available on the town’s website. As part of the process, applicants must submit an essay and have a letter of support from an educator like a principal, teacher, or guidance counsellor.

The essay topic is what changes the applicant has made to their daily life to contribute to and support environmental conservation.

The application due date is May 31. A decision on who gets the bursary will be made by June 10 and a ceremony will be held on June 29.

“Council is pleased to present this $2,000 bursary to a Gravenhurst High School graduate,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz. “The intent of the bursary program is to help a graduate achieve their goal of furthering their education at the post-secondary level.”