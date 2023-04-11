The Town of Bracebridge is giving away compost for Earth Month.

Town officials say April is Earth Month so it’s the perfect time to “take care of the planet, our beautiful community, and raise awareness for the current impacts our earth is facing due to climate change.”

The compost giveaway will be on April 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gostick Park at 51 Sellens Ave. Officials ask anyone showing up to bring a container and shovel.

The compost is being handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaway is being done as a partnership with the District of Muskoka.