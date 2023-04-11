The Bigwin Island Golf Club in Baysville will host the PGA of Canada’s flagship event.

The PGA Championship of Canada will be played between June 12 and 14 with a practice round scheduled for June 11.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada to such a special place like Bigwin Island Golf Club,” said Gord Percy, PGA of Canada President. “Our PGA professionals from across the country that tee it up this year at Bigwin Island will be treated to an experience like none other and we look forward to showcasing the club to a national audience.”

According to tour officials, the course has been ranked as high at sixth in Canada in ScoreGolf’s rankings.

“The membership and staff at Bigwin Island are looking forward to hosting some of the best PGA of Canada professionals from around the country here at Bigwin Island and Lake of Bays,” said Luke Ridley, Director of Golf & Membership at Bigwin Island Golf Club. “Bigwin Island and the PGA Championship of Canada both have an incredible history and we hope that our unique experience and world-class golf course will leave a lasting impression on all the players and everyone involved in this great championship.”