Bracebridge council is urging the province to pay to install stop arm cameras on all school buses in time for the start of the 2023/24 school year.

The idea, spearheaded by Coun. Tatiana Sutherland, will be sent to Premier Doug Ford, Attorney General Doug Downey, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith, the other provincial parties, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, and all Ontario municipalities.

Mayor Rick Maloney said the motion should be shared with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board as well.

It was approved unanimously during the April 11 General Committee meeting and later approved during the April 19 council meeting.

Sutherland noted the Association of Municipalities made a submission on behalf of all municipalities in Ontario in May 2019 in support of administrative monetary penalties be used to collect fine revenue from when vehicles fail to stop for school buses. She suggested that money be used to offset the cost of installing stop arm cameras on buses.

Sutherland notes in her motion that, according to the Ministry of Transportation, over 30,000 vehicles a day fail to stop for a stopped school bus.

“There are a number of very precarious and dangerous situations going on out there and I’ve witnessed them firsthand,” she says. “In some cases, parents are almost taking matters into their own feeling like they have to be out there like vigilantes.”

Sutherland said it shouldn’t be up to parents to track the drivers down.

“Police resources cannot be spread any thinner to enforce additional Highway Traffic Act offences throughout municipalities,” she continued.

Sutherland believes this is just the start of the conversation, not the end. “We certainly do not want to have a situation where a kid gets hit by somebody impatiently speeding past a school bus,” she said.