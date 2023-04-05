Kyle “The Monster” Nelson’s next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) opponent has been announced.

The Huntsville native will fight Blake “El Animal” Bilder. He’s undefeated in his nine professional fights, including two in the UFC.

Nelson has one win, four losses, and one draw in his UFC career. His last night saw him draw against Doo Ho Choi in Feb. at UFC Fight Night 218.

Assessing the fight, Nelson says Bilder has good jiu-jitsu and boxing. While Bilder is 32, Nelson says he will try to take advantage of the fact that this will only be Bilder’s 10th professional fight. “I don’t think he’s quite faced the kind of adversity that I’m going bring to him in the octagon,” he says. “I think once he sees that for the first time, he’s going to break and I’m going to be able to finish him.”

Nelson comes into the fight on the back of two disappointing battles. In July 2022, he lost in a unanimous decision to Jai Herbet and had his aforementioned draw against Choi a couple of months ago. Nelson believes he won both fights. “I’m not super excited with the judges right now,” he says.

“I felt comfortable the whole fight,” he continues. “I felt like I was winning almost every round.”

Nelson says he’s learned his lesson: don’t let the fight go to the judges. He plans to fight as if he’s losing and wants to finish Bilder.

UFC 289 will be held on June 10 but it hasn’t been announced where it will be.

“Thank you to everyone in Muskoka who continues to support me,” says Nelson.