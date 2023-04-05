The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) bought new x-ray equipment with help from a local contractor.

Devonleigh Homes donated $100,000 to the HHF’s Focus on Imaging Campaign, which upgrades the diagnostic imaging equipment at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

According to the HHF, the newly-purchased state-of-the-art x-ray technology gives clearer, more detailed images with less radiation exposure.

“Thank you Lisa and Andrew Kidd and the entire family at Devonleigh Homes for your campaign gift,” says Foundation CEO Katherine Craine. “Your donation supporting new x-ray technology will provide quality, high resolution images and has enhanced features that will improve patient care, here.”

The donation was part of the HHF’s Business Cares program, which sees more than 50 local businesses sign on to support the hospital. You can donate or learn more at huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca or 705-789-4756.