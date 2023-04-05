UPDATED April 5 9:02 p.m.:

Many Hydro customers in our region will be without power overnight, as storm conditions continue.

Hydro One’s Tiziana Baccega-Rosa says the severe weather has mostly subsided, but it’ll take until tomorrow afternoon before most remaining customers get the lights back on.

“We’re not out of it quite yet, but crews will continue to work as long as it’s safe,”says Baccega-Rosa. Generally, overnight they’re responding to 911 emergency calls and then they’re out back in full force in the morning, when there’s light.”

As of the time of update, around 4,800 Hydro customers in Huntsville, 800 in Bracebridge, and 160 in Parry Sound are without power.

- Advertisement -

Baccega-Rosa says not to panic if you see an estimated time of restoration several days away for your service area.

“That is currently the longest estimated time of restoration, which doesn’t mean everybody will be restored at that time,” says Baccega-Rosa. “People will be restored leading up to that time, it’s just that is the longest one. That’s because we have water-access customers, seasonal properties. There’s no one in there.”

She adds to stay at least 10 metres away from any downed power lines, even if they do not appear to be live. You can check estimated times at Hydro’s outage map.