The District of Muskoka, in partnership with its six municipalities, has received funding to develop a Muskoka-specific regional job board as well as a regional workforce strategy and implementation plan.

The funding to allow for that to happen is coming through the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Rural Economic Development program.

According to officials with the district, the strategy will address “Muskoka-specific needs and challenges.” They explain it will take into consideration existing programming offered in the area, what other regions are doing, and will help guide future workforce-related programs rolled out in Muskoka.

“It’s no secret there are challenges finding workers in some important industries across Ontario, and Muskoka is no exception,” says District Chair Jeff Lehman. “This funding allows us to launch a collaborative effort with our area municipalities to address these challenges and help Muskoka residents and businesses find work and workers.”

According to district officials, the funding program provides cost-share funding program that supports activities that “create strong rural communities in Ontario and opens doors to rural economic development” through funding opportunities.

“This funding is a testament to the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring that rural and small-town communities have the necessary tools to attract and retain workers,” says Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. “We’re working collaboratively with our municipal partners across Parry Sound-Muskoka to ensure our communities have the resources they need to grow and prosper.”