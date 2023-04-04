Hydro One is gearing up ahead of potentially severe freezing rain overnight.

The company’s Tiziana Baccega-Rosa says the storm system seems to be heading east off Lake Huron.

“At this point, it looks like it’s a bit of a moving target as it comes off the lake and moves across the province to the east,” says Baccega-Rosa. “Who’s directly in the path is hard to say, but we’re staffing up to make sure that if outages start to occur, our crews can get out there and start those repairs right away.”

While crews are preparing to mobilize, she says residents should also prepare by having emergency supplies on hand.

“That includes everything from food, water, medication, any specific supplies, flashlights, rechargeable batteries you can use to power up your phone for when you need it,” says Baccega-Rosa. “Cash on hand, even having gas in the car.”

She adds to keep back at least ten metres from downed power lines, and report them to Hydro One by calling 1-800-434-1235.