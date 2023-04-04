Wahta Mohawks Chief Philip Franks says there’s “a lot on the go” for this term of council.

The First Nation held its 2023 elections a couple of weeks ago. Chief Franks was acclaimed for a fourth term, with one new councillor elected and three returning.

“I think the fact that our council did not change much, I was acclaimed and after the election we only had one member replaced, I believe that shows there must be confidence in the way that we’re operating and tending to our agenda,” says Franks.

Franks says the big focus right now is updating the strategic plan, which has been in place for about eight years, with new priorities.

“Childcare is one of them. We have to continue this season trying to build new housing units, at least two of them. We need to address a number of things with regard to our future for the community of Wahta,” says Franks.

He says that last item will include a series of discussions with the community over the next year or so, looking at the sustainability and identity of the First Nation.

“We will be looking to have community discussions on how people view our governance, what we can improve,” says Franks. “In terms of the people, there’s always the services we provide. We will look to carry those on and expand them where necessary. Child care and long-term care are two of the areas that are most prioritized right now.”

According to Franks, other big items include closing the existing landfill and establishing a waste transfer station by the end of the year, as well as creating an economic development board manned by community members.

“Right now, I don’t see a drastic change in the direction we’re going,” he says.