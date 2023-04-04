Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) say flooding is possible over the next week.

The MNRF’s flood outlook is in place for the Districts of Muskoka, Parry Sound, and the County of Haliburton.

Officials say anyone in those areas could see lower-lying areas of flood-prone areas flood as water levels continue to rise.

They recommend anyone living in a lower-lying area take the necessary precautions.

- Advertisement -

Officials describe the remaining snowpack as average to above average for the time of year, adding that it will start to melt faster thanks to the warm weather forecasted over the next week.

In turn, they say this will cause lake levels and river flows to rise “significantly.”

While they note that current lake water levels are below average for the time of year, river flows are increasing.

Officials say any remaining ice is not safe. As well, they say banks and shorelines near bodies of water are likely extremely slippery and unstable. They advise caution around any body of water and say to keep a close eye on children and pets.