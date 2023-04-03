The Gravenhurst Fire Department has kicked off its annual recruitment drive.

Fire Chief Jared Cayley says they’re looking for at least seven paid on-call firefighters to bring the roster to 50, but will take more if candidates are qualified. He says applicants must be over 18 and live within 10 kilometres of one of the department’s three fire stations, with a G licence and reliable access to a vehicle.

According to Cayley, candidates need to be in good health, with a medical screening from a doctor or nurse practitioner and will do a written exam and physical aptitude testing. Cayley says the testing simulates real firefighting situations and does not solely look at physical fitness.

“Some people think of a feat of strength, ‘I’m super strong,’ or ‘I can hold my breath for 55 minutes’,” says Cayley. “It’s more of a ‘can you do what we do.’ Some people realize ‘boy, I didn’t know I was afraid of heights,’ or ‘I didn’t know I was afraid of enclosed spaces.’ It just helps us make sure the person is the right fit for our department. It also helps to show them that this job is the right fit for them.”

While the positions are on-call rather than in-house, Cayley says he wants people to know what they’re getting into.

“This is a huge commitment emotionally, time-wise. You’re remunerated fairly, but at the end of the day it takes away your time,” says Cayley. “So we always try to stress that to them, and we stress that you’re going to be tested. Not every call is a horrific call, thank goodness. But even the calls that aren’t emotionally jarring, they can sit with you.”

That said, Cayley says he doesn’t want to scare away anyone looking into the role.

“It’s a fantastic, fantastic opportunity if you can set aside the time for us,” says Cayley. “We’re a big happy family, and we’ve added quite a few things in the last couple of years to boost the morale and the team spirit of the department. I just hope if anybody is interested, they throw in an application, come to the open house, and see what we’re all about.”

Applications can be made on the Town of Gravenhurst website before June 7. The open house is scheduled for June 8 at 190 Harvie St. in Gravenhurst.