Wes Hahn, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board’s (TLDSB) Director of Education, honoured a former and current student from Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS)

Mark McGrath and Paige Taylor were given the Director’s Recognition Award at the March 28 TLDSB board meeting.

McGrath is a former student who has since returned to BMLSS to serve as its head of student services. “He is known as a down-to-earth, forward-thinking, and student-centred leader,” says Hahn. “He is constantly breathing new life into the school by coming up with fresh ideas to support students.”

Hahn credits McGrath for making BMLSS “a better place for both staff and students” through his hard work and dedication. “He invests in people, in and out of school, which results in additional opportunities for BMLSS students,” says Hahn.

Notably, McGrath has helped to support TLDSB’s specialist high-skills major programs. As well, Hahn says he stays on top of labour trends and industry standards so he’s able to keep students looking for guidance about their cooperative education placement in the loop.

Paige Taylor, grade 10 student at BMLSS, was honoured for recently publishing the first of three books in the Blood Blade Trilogy. The first book, Secrets Wrought in Blood, was released earlier this year.

“Since she was young, Taylor dreamed of becoming an author,” says Hahn. “She joined a local writing group and after trying out many storylines, she made her dream a reality.”

He adds that he, like everyone else at BMLSS, is proud of her. “Her hard work, creativity, and dedication make her an inspiration to her peers,” says Hahn.