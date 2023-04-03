Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) will be hosting eight community information sessions to detail the progress of the new hospitals being built in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

They will be on:

April 17 at the Dwight Community Centre in Lake of Bays

April 18 at the Port Carling Community Centre

April 19 at the Armour Ryerson Burk’s Falls Arena Hall

April 20 at the Active Living Centre in Huntsville

April 22 at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre

April 22 at the Bracebridge Rotary Centre for Youth

All the sessions will be at 7 p.m. except the ones in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge which will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.

Two virtual information sessions will be held on April 24 at 7 p.m. and on April 26 at 10:30 a.m. Anyone wanting to attend the virtual sessions must register through MAHC’s website.

The sessions will detail where MAHC stands in the planning process, including an update on the site selection for the new Bracebridge hospital. “In total, five properties meet the minimum criteria for consideration and are being evaluated,” says Cheryl Harrison, MAHC’s President and CEO. “Feedback has also informed the criteria being used to evaluate the properties and we appreciate everyone’s engagement and involvement in our site selection process for the south campus.”

The first round of sessions was in Jan. and was followed by a survey the next month.

“Community engagement has been an essential part of the planning process to date and feedback from internal and external stakeholders has helped shape our plan for two new sites,” says Cheryl Harrison, MAHC’s President and CEO “We look forward to seeing members of the community again at an in-person or virtual information session where we will provide an update on our progress to-date.”