The 2023 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held in person on May 27 at noon in Memorial Park in downtown Bracebridge.

There will also be a virtual option for those unable to participate in person.

“Community support is essential to maintain our services in Muskoka and Parry Sound,” said Pam Leeder, Interim Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka (ASM). “Fundraising is essential and is required for a significant portion of our crucial programs and services that support people affected by dementia in our community.”

The event will also feature a barbeque and a “full day of fun,” according to officials with the ASM.

Fundraising for the event has already started on the Society’s website. However, officials say for those wanting to fundraise in person, printed sheets are available at their office at 440 Ecclestone Dr.

Those having trouble registering online can call 705-645-5621 for support.

Last year’s edition of the walk was virtual with over $60,000 being raised.