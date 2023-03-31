Robinson’s General Store in Dorset has re-opened.

Friday was the first day back in business after closing in January, and new owner Ven Kommina says the community has been very hospitable.

“Locals are coming to the store to say hi and meet us, and that’s a nice thing in a small town,” says Kommina. “Everybody comes to the store, saying ‘thanks for being open,’ really welcoming everybody.”

Kommina says he’s in the process of reopening accounts with old vendors to try to retain the same inventory, something he expects will take a few weeks to get back to full operation. He says he’s also tried to get back as much of the former staff as possible.

“Whatever numbers I got from the previous owners, from Joanne Robinson, I called everybody,” says Kommina. “The employees working right now, they are the former employees that worked for them before. Some got [new] jobs, so they moved. Those who didn’t, they’re hired back and they’re working now.”

He expects they will need around 20 employees for the summer, and anyone interested in applying can come by the store with their resume.

Kommina says his sister Alekhya and brother-in-law Ravikiran will handle the day-to-day operations of the business. He says his family collectively has decades of retail experience, running several businesses across multiple provinces, and assures the community the store is in good hands.