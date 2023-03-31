With the calendar flipping to April, it signals the start of the fire danger rating season in Muskoka.

No daytime burning will be allowed between April 1 and Oct. 31, 2023. That means fires are only allowed between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. throughout Muskoka.

The rating is currently set at low.

The rating is verified daily by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs, in consultation with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. It takes into account the humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions, as well as other factors to figure out if a change to the rating is needed.

Officials with the Town of Bracebridge suggest checking the rating before any event.

As well, they say to ensure fires are at least 20 feet away from any structure, tree, or anything else that could catch fire and is a maximum of two feet wide.

Officials go on to say to never leave a fire unattended, do not use aerosols or accelerants, only burn dry wood, never burn yard waste or green wood, always have a bucket of water or sand next to the fire, and stay a safe distance away from the fire at all times.